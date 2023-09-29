Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,893 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,427,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,681. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

