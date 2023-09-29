Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,211 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,295,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,144,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,878,000 after purchasing an additional 784,085 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IVW stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.42. 1,651,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,830. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.76. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

