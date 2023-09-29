Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.09 Million Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,052 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 0.8% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,020 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,810,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,383 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,211,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,204,000 after acquiring an additional 273,367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,598,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,184,000 after acquiring an additional 109,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 2,097,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 602,963 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.42. 1,019,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,049. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $59.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.59.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

