International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Baugh & Associates LLC

Baugh & Associates LLC raised its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in International Paper by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,754 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 43.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,123,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,480 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 44.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,517,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,405 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,909,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,915,000 after buying an additional 642,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $35.75. 738,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,636. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.07.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 63.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

