Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 1,130.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,426. The company has a market cap of $93.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.49. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $50.74.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.2192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 308,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 68,178 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 26,404 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 147,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,319,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

