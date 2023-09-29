Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 1,130.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,426. The company has a market cap of $93.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.49. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $50.74.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.2192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.
