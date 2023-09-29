Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE) Position Cut by PCG Wealth Advisors LLC

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PXE. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 151.0% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 284.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth $70,000.

Shares of PXE traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.51. The stock had a trading volume of 62,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,208. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $167.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.83. Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34.

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

