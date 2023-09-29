Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) Shares Purchased by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned about 0.99% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWMC. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 9,440.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,820,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,504 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after acquiring an additional 16,346 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,497,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWMC traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.94. 10,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,864. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $74.63 and a 1 year high of $96.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (EWMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index consisting of mid-cap US firms. EWMC was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

