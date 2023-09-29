IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LRND) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LRND – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0723 per share on Thursday, October 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 248. IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $26.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average is $24.61.
