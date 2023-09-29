iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,917,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,264. The firm has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.74 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.74 and a 200 day moving average of $97.28.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

