iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,156 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 488.3% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 49,130 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,103,000 after buying an additional 117,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 239,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,412,000 after buying an additional 25,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,605,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,321,607. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.78.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

