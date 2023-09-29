iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Holdings Decreased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors reduced its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,103 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $554,291,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,663,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.91. The stock had a trading volume of 724,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,052. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.95 and its 200 day moving average is $94.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.3992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.