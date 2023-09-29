iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Increased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,755,218 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.50.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

