iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.64. 754,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,618. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $167.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.48 and a 200-day moving average of $156.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

