iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Ade LLC

Ade LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Ade LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ade LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,706,000 after buying an additional 2,127,591 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $123,341,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,371,000 after purchasing an additional 942,207 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,162.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 609,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,845,000 after purchasing an additional 590,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,004.0% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 617,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 561,771 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.83. 1,523,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,545. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.09 and a 12-month high of $111.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.59.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

