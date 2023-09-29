J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Short Interest Update

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the August 31st total of 183,700 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

J.Jill Trading Down 0.6 %

J.Jill stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.51. 258,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,549. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32. J.Jill has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $30.36. The firm has a market cap of $312.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86.

Get J.Jill alerts:

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. J.Jill had a return on equity of 835.50% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $155.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that J.Jill will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.Jill

About J.Jill

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in J.Jill by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 5,493.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.