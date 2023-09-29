James Hambro & Partners Acquires 10,618 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

James Hambro & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain accounts for about 0.5% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 16.6% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 20.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.9% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $2,635,861.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,051.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $2,635,861.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,051.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $738,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,226.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,254 shares of company stock valued at $4,891,973. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.6 %

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

NYSE IRM traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.23. 209,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.19. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $64.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

