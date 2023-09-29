Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Announces Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:JSML)

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0574 per share on Thursday, October 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JSML traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.99. The stock had a trading volume of 13,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,061. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.55 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 47,877 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5,331.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 62,319 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 17,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

