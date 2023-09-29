Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Posts Earnings Results

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 1.9 %

JEF stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.43. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $40.80.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JEF shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jefferies Financial Group

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $4,803,626.43. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,744,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,484,345.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $8,081,905.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,004,559.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $4,803,626.43. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,744,184 shares in the company, valued at $563,484,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 578,320 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,017 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after buying an additional 233,844 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after acquiring an additional 52,336 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,478,000 after acquiring an additional 382,838 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

See Also

