Jet Protocol (JET) Price Tops $0.0068 on Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.56 million and $94,881.11 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00008234 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020979 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00016896 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00013894 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,869.62 or 0.99996403 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00683727 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $92,577.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

