John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.17. 381,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. John Wiley & Sons has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.02.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,932,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,812,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,620,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,818,000 after purchasing an additional 111,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP increased its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 950,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.