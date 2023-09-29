JPMorgan Emerging Markets (JMG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.07 on November 10th

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.07 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Emerging Markets’s previous dividend of $0.58. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JMG opened at GBX 101.86 ($1.24) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 105.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 105.13. JPMorgan Emerging Markets has a 12 month low of GBX 91 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 120.45 ($1.47). The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -565.56 and a beta of 0.65.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Company Profile

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

