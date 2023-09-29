KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,276 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 207,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,053,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 23,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $68.92. 20,291,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,792,029. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

