KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.14.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.2 %

AVGO traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $830.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,631,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $863.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $774.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.