KG&L Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Southern by 586.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753,465 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Southern by 162.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 150.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.27.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,355. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

SO stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.72. 4,914,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,072,611. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.11 and its 200 day moving average is $70.29.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

