Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Trading Up 5%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) shares were up 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.28 and last traded at $21.10. Approximately 869,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,398,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

KSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.27.

The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.37.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is -196.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

