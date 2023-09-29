KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Update

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KONE Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KNYJY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.74. The company had a trading volume of 81,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,957. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.36. KONE Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNYJY has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC cut shares of KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

