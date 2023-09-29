Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decline of 94.2% from the August 31st total of 433,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 251.0 days.
Koninklijke BAM Groep Price Performance
KBAGF stock remained flat at $2.04 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04.
Koninklijke BAM Groep Company Profile
