Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decline of 94.2% from the August 31st total of 433,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 251.0 days.

KBAGF stock remained flat at $2.04 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Company Profile

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company engages in civil engineering, residential construction projects and non-residential construction activities.

