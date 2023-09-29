Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LCUT. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ LCUT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,609. Lifetime Brands has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $122.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.20. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 533.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.