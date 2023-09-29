Litecoin Cash Market Capitalization Tops $1.81 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $220.64 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 792,601,512 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 792,537,481.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00345234 USD and is down -6.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
