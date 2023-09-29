Litecoin Cash Market Capitalization Tops $1.81 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $220.64 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 792,601,512 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 792,537,481.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00345234 USD and is down -6.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

