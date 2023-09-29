Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Invests $202,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,844,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,146,692,000 after purchasing an additional 499,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,670,149,000 after purchasing an additional 794,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,001,948,000 after purchasing an additional 375,418 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,617,879,000 after purchasing an additional 513,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Broadcom by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $828.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,994. The business’s 50 day moving average is $863.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $774.51. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $923.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $342.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

