M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $775.14

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 775.14 ($9.47) and traded as low as GBX 740 ($9.04). M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at GBX 740 ($9.04), with a volume of 16,762 shares trading hands.

M.P. Evans Group Trading Up 1.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 727.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 775.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of £401.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,119.96 and a beta of 0.66.

M.P. Evans Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. M.P. Evans Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,268.66%.

About M.P. Evans Group

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company operates through Plantation Indonesia and Property Malaysia segments. It produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. The company is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

