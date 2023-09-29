Marcy Daniel Sells 2,887 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) insider Marcy Daniel sold 2,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $62,792.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 279,062 shares in the company, valued at $6,069,598.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marcy Daniel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 19th, Marcy Daniel sold 2,171 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $47,110.70.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Marcy Daniel sold 15,000 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $285,150.00.

NYSE:PWSC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.62 and a beta of 0.95. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.28 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.17%. Research analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 262.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 63.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 62.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

