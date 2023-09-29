Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.36-8.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.62.

Marriott International Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $199.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International has a one year low of $137.25 and a one year high of $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.41 and its 200-day moving average is $183.29.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $212.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,885.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,423 shares of company stock valued at $20,320,363 over the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,982,000 after acquiring an additional 74,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marriott International by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,311,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,474,000 after purchasing an additional 31,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

