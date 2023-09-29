Medifast (NYSE:MED) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of MED traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.85. The stock had a trading volume of 187,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,703. Medifast has a 52 week low of $74.68 and a 52 week high of $131.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.65 and a 200 day moving average of $90.21. The company has a market cap of $815.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.33. Medifast had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The business had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medifast will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 689 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $68,920.67. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,849.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 689 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $68,920.67. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,849.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $1,403,260.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Medifast by 416.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Medifast by 30,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medifast by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Medifast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

