Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Trading 7.5% Higher

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)'s stock price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.01. 492,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,162,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.20 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 559.31% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $947.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $881.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 839.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 922,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after buying an additional 823,973 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 242,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 17,629 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,045,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 656,951 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $1,767,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $104,000. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

