MetisDAO (METIS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $60.90 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 29th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $60.90 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $13.63 or 0.00050636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,467,589 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

