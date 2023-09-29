MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth $24,276,860,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MET shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus raised their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

MetLife Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,832,237. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.60. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

