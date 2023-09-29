Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM) Short Interest Update

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,760,000 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the August 31st total of 19,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Micromobility.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCOM remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Friday. 67,772,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,225,909. Micromobility.com has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07.

Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Micromobility.com

About Micromobility.com

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micromobility.com during the first quarter worth $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Micromobility.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micromobility.com in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micromobility.com Inc, an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. The company operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. It offers e-scooters, e- bicycles, and e-mopeds. The company provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application.

