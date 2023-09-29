Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,068,000,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.76. The company had a trading volume of 13,646,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,813,519. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 9th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $498,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $41,470,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $498,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,470,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,810 shares of company stock worth $16,070,700. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

