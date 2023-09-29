Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Short Interest Update

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 1,150.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Midwest Energy Emissions Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEEC traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 93,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,867. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.53.

Get Midwest Energy Emissions alerts:

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Midwest Energy Emissions will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry in the United States and internationally. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control with solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.

