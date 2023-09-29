MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFWW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a growth of 151.0% from the August 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MSP Recovery Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIFWW remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,235. MSP Recovery has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIFWW. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the second quarter valued at $229,000.

