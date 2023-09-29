Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells $63,084.56 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $63,084.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,021.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,570 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $75,093.10.

Shares of Natera stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.25. 1,625,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,404. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.11. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $63.00.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.12. Natera had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 88.47%. The business had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $111,690,000. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $65,116,000. Eversept Partners LP lifted its holdings in Natera by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,685,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,357 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 473.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,478,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Natera by 2,280.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,202,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Natera from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

