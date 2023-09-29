Navcoin Price Reaches $0.0498 on Top Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $77,704.13 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00175158 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00050758 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00026464 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00012708 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003722 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.