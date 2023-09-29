Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires 3,974 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. Toyota Motor accounts for approximately 0.8% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 329,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,848,000 after acquiring an additional 231,633 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,731,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,050,000 after acquiring an additional 106,391 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 6,684.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 104,218 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 543,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,512,000 after acquiring an additional 86,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,473,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,272,000 after acquiring an additional 84,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

TM traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.75. 222,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,058. The firm has a market cap of $243.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.15 and its 200 day moving average is $155.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $195.65.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $7.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $3.13. The business had revenue of $76.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.98 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

