Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.84

Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Ncondezi Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01), with a volume of 550,000 shares.
Ncondezi Energy Stock Down 5.7 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.84. The firm has a market cap of £4.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.11.
Ncondezi Energy Company Profile
Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of thermal coal power plant and mine project in Mozambique. It operates through C&I Solar PV and Battery Storage Project; and Power Project and Mine Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.
