Netcall (LON:NET) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $97.10

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.10 ($1.19) and traded as low as GBX 86 ($1.05). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 87.50 ($1.07), with a volume of 34,526 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.59) price target on shares of Netcall in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

The firm has a market cap of £138.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,302.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 86.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 97.10.

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty Connect, a cloud messaging and bot platform; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

