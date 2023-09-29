New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Acquires 1,942 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bancorp accounts for about 0.2% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 16,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 641.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Washington Trust Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of WASH stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,645. The company has a market cap of $449.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $50.93.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 18.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

