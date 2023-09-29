NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,887 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $5.62 on Friday, reaching $95.25. 22,603,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,128,056. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.