Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.0418 on Major Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $273.15 million and $5.98 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,666.41 or 0.06199737 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00033955 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00026545 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00016363 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00011671 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,267,493 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,542,267,493 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04168523 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $6,700,087.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

