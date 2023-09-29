OMG Network Price Tops $0.49 on Top Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 29th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $69.38 million and approximately $19.94 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001841 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00033955 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00026545 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00011671 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003117 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

